Steve Mosko, the former chairman and president of Sony Pictures Television whose name is in the mix for a top job at Sinclair Broadcast Group, has just been named as one of five new members of the Board of Trustees for Loyola Marymount University.

“As the center for global imagination and its impacts, LMU will benefit from the creativity and direction of our new trustees,” said President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D in making the announcement. “Their success as leaders, fused with their boundless energy and dedication to our institution, will propel LMU to new heights of opportunity and renown.” Mosko previously served on LMU’s Board of Trustees for seven years starting in 2001 and was the University’s graduate commencement speaker in 2016.

In addition to Mosko, the new trustees are: D. Scott Hendrickson, S.J., a professor at Loyola University Chicago; real estate investor Michael J. Mandelbaum; Indonesian business leader Handojo S. Muljadi; and UPS executive Rosemary Turner. The trustees were elected to three-year terms, beginning on June 1, 2017.

The well-regarded Mosko oversaw worldwide TV operations at Sony responsible for global distribution of feature film and television content. He also directed digital networks and advertiser sales. Under his leadership, SPT programming also received the entertainment industry’s top honors, including the 2013 and 2014 Emmy for Best Drama Series for the series Breaking Bad.

Mosko was named executive of the year by the Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors in 2014, and was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2005. He also serves on the Los Angeles Board of Governors for the Paley Center for Media; the executive board for the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television; and the executive committee for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.