Yesterday’s Congressional Budget Office scoring of the Senate Trumpcare bill empowered politicians to begin savaging the plan – most colorfully by Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz, Late Night host Stephen Colbert revealed.

But the American Medical Association also spoke out against it, saying that while doctors all take an oath to “first do no harm,” this bill “violates that standard on many levels.”

And Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller damned the bill saying that if it passes “the second biggest lie is ‘your premiums are going to go down’.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell threw in the towel, announcing the bill would not go to vote before the July 4 recess, as originally planned.

On Tuesday morning, House Speaker and “Cyborg Learning To Smile” Paul Ryan had defended the bill on Fox & Friends, explaining how CBO’s estimate it would leave 22M people without health care is not so bad as it sounds.