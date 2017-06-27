“Man, it is good to be back in the USA,” Stephen Colbert said on his Monday Late Show – his first original since traveling to Russia last week to shoot footage for his CBS program. He also announced his 2020 White House bid directly to the Russian people, cutting out the middleman, he said, on a Russian late-night program.

“I don’t know if you knew I was in Russia last week. You know who did know? Russian intelligence. Hardcore fans, evidently. Followed me everywhere,” Colbert reported.

“Also got some attention from American intelligence. Couple guys seemed to pop up everywhere we went.

“But it’s important to keep your eye on a comedian, while he’s in Russia, doing jokes. I could be giving state secrets to the Russians. Oh, wait, someone’s already got that covered.”

Colbert says he got back to the U.S. Sunday night after 13-hour days shooting four or five pieces for Late Show “with the most amazing people; the Russian people were lovely, in the most incredible locations.”

Late Show will devote a week to Colbert’s trip, he said.

He called it “sincerely wonderful to be back in America.”

“Let’s see what everyone’s talking about here. Oh yeah: Russia.”