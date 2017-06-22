Move over Megyn Kelly — Stephen Colbert’s in Russia, “on assignment” for a future Late Show broadcast, and haspromised to bring back tapes of Trump’s conversation with fired FBI Director James Comey:

.@realDonaldTrump Don't worry, Mr. President. I'm in Russia. If the "tapes" exist, I'll bring you back a copy! pic.twitter.com/v5flvAMtFY — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 22, 2017

Trump, who attempted to intimidate FBI Director James Comey after sacking him, with a tweeted threat he might have recorded their conversations, Thursday morning tweeted “kidding” — or words to that effect.

Maybe not coincidentally, Trump had a deadline of the end of this week to turn over to the House Intel Committee all memos about, and any tapes of, conversations with Comey.

This storyline debuted in May, when Trump tweeted, the day after sacking Comey: “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Ironically, Comey testified he set in motion the leak of his memo about his dinner with President Donald Trump to The New York Times. That led Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the probe of Russian interference in the presidential election and whether Trump campaign staffers colluded in that effort. Mueller’s probe reportedly has expanded to also look into whether Trump may have obstructed justice in firing Comey.

Meanwhile, Colbert visits Russia on the heeld of NBC News’ latest star Megyn Kelly, who traveled there earlier this month, to moderate a forum in Saint Petersburg and then sit down with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin for the debut of her Sunday newsmag. That interview, however, was not the ratings slam-dunk pundits predicted, netting NBC an average of 6.1M viewers.

Colbert’s also not the first late-night host, nor the first The Daily Show alum, to travel to Russia for his show; HBO’s Last Week Tonight star John Oliver flew there in 2015 for a sit-down with Edward Snowden.