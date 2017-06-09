“St. Comey’s Day” was very good to Stephen Colbert.

Celebrating the day that sacked FBI Director James Comey called President Donald Trump a liar five times in testimony before the Senate Intel Committee, Colbert’s Late Show finished first in the 56 local markets. Colbert’s household 2.8/7 rating was Late Show’s biggest Thursday overnight rating since Colbert premiered as host in September of 2015. Late Show spiked 65% compared to same night last year and 27% from its most first-run Thursday broadcast on May 25.

Colbert climbed 133% in the 18-49 demographic from a year ago in early ratings.

NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon logged a household 1.9/5, and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live scored a 1.6/4 with an encore episode.

In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, Fallon edged out Colbert with a demo 0.8/4 and 0.7/4, respectively. JKL‘s repeat clocked 0.5/3.

“Happy St. Comey’s Day!” Colbert enthused at the top of his Thursday night broadcast, setting the tone for his monologue. “Everybody was looking forward to the former FBI director testifying about all the juicy details of his meetings with Donald Trump…Remember, Comey wrote everything down and all his memos are going to be collected in his new children’s book, ‘James and the Guilty Orange.'”