Former FBI Director James Comey’s account of his various meetings with President Donald Trump, before POTUS sacked him, was the stuff late night comedy writers dream about. CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert hit the motherlode Wednesday when Comey had the Senate Intel Committee release early the prepared remarks he will deliver when he appears at the committee’s hearing on Thursday.

It was hard to know, as Colbert delivered his monologue, where Comey’s testimony ended and the comedy started.

Comey, Colbert told his viewers, said he first met with Trump on January 6, to let him know about some “salacious intelligence” –“pee pee tape” Colbert translated – explaining he agreed to the meeting alone in order to “minimize potential embarrassment to the President-Elect.”

“Remember this was back when we thought it was possible for him to feel embarrassment,” Colbert reminded.

At one of their meetings, Colbert noted, Comey says Trump had told him he “had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia.”

That part really happened, according to Comey’s testimony.

Comey also described a dinner he had with Trump just after his inauguration, in which he was surprised to discover the two of them were dining alone. That’s when Comey says Trump told him “I expect loyalty” from the director of the FBI: