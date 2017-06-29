The day after Washington Post reported fake Time magazine covers featuring President Donald Trump were hanging in several of POTUS’s resorts worldwide, Trump blasted #AmazonWashingtonPost (Trump-speak for Washington Post owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos) in a tweet, for “not paying internet taxes (which they should)” – and ” is FAKE NEWS!”

Trump also tweet-tacked New York Times, claiming that newspaper does not fact check its reports on him and is “A Fake News Joke!”.

Hours after Trump’s latest tantrum, Late Show host Stephen Colbert fact-checked, and corrected, Trump’s WaPo tweet: