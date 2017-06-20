President Donald Trump spent Father’s Day Weekend at Camp David where, Stephen Colbert speculated, it must have been nice to get away from the Russia investigation. Last week Washington Post reported POTUS is under investigation for obstruction of justice.

“But, of course, that’s just speculation from a hostile newspaper using anonymous sources. So, naturally, Donald Trump did the smart thing and made no comment,” Colbert said.

“I’m just kidding. On Friday, he tweeted, ‘I am being investigated for firing the FBI director by the man who told me to fire the FBI director. Witch Hunt’.”

“Trump’s tweet doesn’t just confirm that he’s under investigation. It also confirms he blames Deputy Attorney…General Rod Rosenstein.”

For damage control, on Sunday, Trump attorney, Jay Sekulow went on all the Sunday Beltway shows.

He said the president has not been, and is not, under investigation. Also that the president is under investigation. And, that he does not know if the president is under investigation. And, “if I was lying, could I hold up this piece of paper!”

Colbert branded Trump’s lawyer, “the President Trump of trying to keep President Trump president.”

Sekulow and Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace really tore into each other.

“Please stop fighting,” Colbert implored the two men, after playing that clip. “It’s just so upsetting to see my people – middle aged white men with dark hair and glasses – turn on each other like this. Can’t we all just work at our differences over a craft bear and Tom Petty music?”