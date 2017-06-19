Star Trek: Discovery will debut Sunday, Sept. 24, with a special broadcast premiere on the CBS TV network airing 8:30-9:30 PM. The first as well as the second episode of the sci-fi series will be available on-demand on CBS All Access that same night immediately following the broadcast premiere, with subsequent new episodes released on All Access each Sunday.

Originally slated for a January 2017 premiere, Star Trek: Discovery‘s debut was first pushed to May and then to fall 2017. At CBS’ upfront presentation, the company announced that Star Trek: Discovery’s first season order had been increased from 13 to 15 episodes. The expanded season will now be split into two. The first eight episodes will run from Sunday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 5. The season will then resume with the second chapter in January 2018. The break also will allow the show more time for post-production on latter episodes.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s premiere explains CBS’ recent fall premiere dates announcement. It included the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on Sept.17, a week before the beginning of the fall season, with only the season premiere of 60 Minutes slated behind an NFL double header on Sept. 24, the night before the 2017-18 season begins. It will now be followed by Star Trek: Discovery, looking to ride some football coattails.

Star Trek: Discovery. which also is getting an after-show on All Access, marks the iconic franchise’s first return to television in 50 years. The series will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation.

It stars Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, Captain of the Starship Discovery. Sonequa Martin-Green also stars as Michael Burnham, along with James Frain, Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy, Sam Vartholomeos, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif and Mary Chieffo.

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Kurtzman, Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

The series will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.