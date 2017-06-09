A shutout Game 5 of Stanley Cup Finals clocked a 1.4 demo rating and 4.3 million viewers in fast nationals Thursday night, though those live-game stats are not time-zone adjusted and subject to change. Pittsburgh Penguins marched over the Nashville Penguins, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Fox’s original Beat Shazam (1.0 rating, 2.9M viewers) and Love Connection (0.8, 2.6M) slipped slightly compared to previous week when they had aired against stiffer competition from the NBA Finals.

Early stats suggest hockey took each primetime slot in the demo, on a night in which ABC, CBS, and CW stuck to repeats.

CBS’s Big Bang Theory (1.0 rating, 6.132M viewers) took total viewers at 8 PM. ABC’s Celebrity Feud (1.0, 5.35M) took over the total-viewer lead at 8:30, and another episode of same (1.4, 6.17M) hung on in both metrics until 10, when the net’s $100,000 Pyramid (1.1, 4.812M) took over the top spot in total viewers.

NBC will win the night in the demo, with early stats indicating a 1.4 hockey rating, besting ABC’s 1.2, Fox’s 0.9, CBS’s 0.7 and CW’s 0.2.

ABC takes total viewers (5.444M) besting CBS’s 4.423M, NBC’s non-time-zone adjusted 4.320M, Fox’s 2.735M and CW’s 860K.