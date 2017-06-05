Absorbent and yellow and porous is he — and soon a Broadway star to boot. A new SpongeBob SquarePants musical is headed to the Main Stem, which previews starting November 6 at the Palace Theatre and opening night on December 4. It is, of course, just the latest beloved IP to have a go at the Great White Way after such mega-successes as The Lion King, Wicked and Aladdin and more recently School of Rock, Groundhog Day and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast will include Ethan Slater as everyone’s favorite pineapple-dwelling fry cook, Danny Skinner as his best pal Patrick Starfish, Gavin Lee as SpongeBob’s neighbor/co-work/sort-of nemesis Squidward, and Lilli Cooper as the air-breathing squirrel Sandy Cheeks. The full cast will be named later.

An overview of the story for the show, which originally was announced in August 2015: Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

SpongeBob SquarePants will be produced by Nickelodeon with the Araca Group, Sony Music Masterworks and Kelp on the Road. The production conceived and directed by Tina Landau, book by Kyle Jarrow, orchestrations, arrangements & music supervision by Tom Kitt, with choreography by Christopher Gattelli. The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and casting by Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Nickelodeon’s iconic SpongeBob SquarePants to the theater in an original musical conceived specifically for Broadway,” Nickelodeon Group President Cyma Zarghami said of the show that originated in Chicago last summer. “We are also incredibly honored to be in such a gorgeous house as The Palace, where audiences will be immersed in the fun and surprising world of Bikini Bottom.”

Added James L. Nederlander, president of the Nederlander Organization: “We are very happy to welcome Nickelodeon and SpongeBob SquarePants to Broadway. The Palace is the perfect size and scale for this new musical, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to open our doors to it.”