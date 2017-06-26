Netflix has slotted Thanksgiving Day, November 23 for the premiere of Spike Lee’s 10-episode series She’s Gotta Have It, a contemporary update of Lee’s groundbreaking 1986 indie film. The internet network also unveiled a first-look teaser below.

Netflix

DeWanda Wise stars in the central role of Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time amongst her Friends, her Job and her Three Lovers: Greer Childs played by Cleo Anthony, Jamie Overstreet played by Lyriq Bent, and Mars Blackmon played by Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos. Chyna Layne and Ilfenesh Hadeara, Margot Bingham, Sydney Morton and Joie Lee also star.

Lee directs all 10 episodes of the series, which he created and produced. Tonya Lewis Lee is executive producer. Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage are also producers.

Lee made his breakthrough with She’s Gotta Have It, which he shot in 12 days during the summer of ’85 on a shoestring budget. The film, starring Tracy Camilla Johns as a young, sexually independent Brooklynite who juggles three suitors (Tommy Redmond Hicks, John Canada Terrell, Lee), signaled a change of how African Americans are portrayed in movies and ended up grossing $7,137,502 at th U.S. box office.

Watch the teaser below.