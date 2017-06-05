Spike has given the greenlight to a new entry in its Ink Master tattoo franchise: Ink Master: Angels, a 10-episode series focusing on four of the original show’s top female contestants, will air this fall.

Angels will follow four previous Ink Master competitors – Ryan Ashley, Kelly Doty, Nikki Simpson and Gia Rose – as they travel the country in contests with other tattoo artists. Winners of the various challenges vie for a spot on Season 10 of Ink Master (premiering in 2018).

Both series are produced by Truly Original.

Chachi Senior, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming & Development, Spike/Paramount Network, made the new series announcement today, noting that the “fan-favorite females” will “add a new voice to the franchise and help us discover the best artists around the country.”

The new series will air this fall following the culmination of Ink Master‘s Season 9, which premieres June 6 along with new episodes of spin-off Ink Master: Redemption.

All three series are produced for Spike by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter serving as executive producers. Truly Original is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America. Tori Socha, Vice President, Development, Spike, oversees production of Ink Master: Angels for the network and Chaz Gray, Executive Producer of Current, Original Series, Spike, oversees production of Ink Master.