In a busy weekend of new Specialty releases, A24’s The Exception and IFC Films’ Band Aid topped out with the highest per theater averages, while documentary Letters From Baghdad followed fairly closely behind. Nothing proved spectacular, even though about a dozen new limited release titles gave audiences plenty of options. Period drama The Exception starring Christopher Plummer grossed $23,337 in two locations, while Band Aid by Zoe Lister-Jones took in $31,500 from three theaters Friday to Sunday. Pantelion/Lionsgate’s comedy 3 Idiots bowed in 349 theaters Friday, grossing $600K over the weekend, while Cohen Media Group’s bio-drama Churchill with Brian Cox grossed $426,616 from 215 runs. CBS Films’ Dean directed by and starring Demetri Martin cleared over $60K from 15 runs, while Samuel Goldwyn Films’ Past Life grossed over $16K from several locations. China Lion’s fantasy The Beautiful Accident played 15 locations in its initial frame grossing $25K. Abramorama added runs for doc Restless Creature – Wendy Whelan in its second weekend, grossing over $12K. Sony Classics’ Paris Can Wait jumped by over eight theaters in its fourth weekend, racking up nearly $551K. And Roadside Attractions’ The Wedding Plan is inching closer to $1M in its fourth frame.

NEW RELEASES

3 Idiots (Lionsgate/Pantelion) NEW [349 Theaters] Weekend $600,000, Average $1,719

Band Aid (IFC Films) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $31,500, Average $10,500

The Beautiful Accident (China Lion) NEW [15 Theaters] Weekend $25,000, Average $1,667

Churchill (Cohen Media Group) NEW [215 Theaters] Weekend $426,616, Average $1,984

Dean (CBS Films) NEW [15 Theaters] Weekend $60,366, Average $4,024

The Exception (A24) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $23,337, Average $11,669

Letters From Baghdad (Vitagraph Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $18,250, Average $9,125

Love, Kennedy (Purdie Entertainment) NEW [19 Theaters] Weekend $49,300, Average $2,595

Past Life (Samuel Goldwyn Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $16,215, Average $4,054

Radio Dreams (Matson Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $2,053

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Restless Creature – Wendy Whelan (Abramorama) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $12,256, Average $3,064, Cume $55,907

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 2 [3 Theaters] Weekend $22,288, Average $7,429, Cume $338,858

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Maurice re-release (Cohen Media Group) Week 3 [2 Theaters] Weekend $6,068, Average $3,034, Cume $28,167

Wakefield (IFC Films) Week 3 [28 Theaters] Weekend $42,000, Average $1,500, Cume $163,242

Lowriders (BH Tilt) Week 4 [179 Theaters] Weekend $193,410, Average $1,081, Cume $5,746,415

Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 4 [8 Theater] Weekend $9,000, Average $1,125, Cume $63,556

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [151 Theaters] Weekend $550,979, Average $3,649, Cume $1,627,586

The Wedding Plan (Roadside Attractions) Week 4 [123 Theaters] Weekend $209,700, Average $1,705, Cume $983,842

The Dinner (The Orchard) Week 5 [10 Theaters] Weekend $3,634, Average $363, Cume $1,318,468

The Lovers (A24) Week 5 [348 Theaters] Weekend $273,180, Average $785, Cume $1,940,548

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (Cohen Media Group) Week 5 [1 Theater] Weekend $309, Cume $859

Risk (Neon) Week 5 [6 Theaters] Weekend $2,414, Average $402, Cume $193,594

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (The Orchard) Week 7 [30 Theaters] Weekend $10,533, Average $351, Cume $198,619

The Lost City of Z (Bleecker Street) Week 8 [77 Theaters] Weekend $44,600, Average $577, Cume $8,350,978

Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [232 Theaters] Weekend $213,378, Average $920, Cume $3,469,261

Colossal (Neon) Week 9 [53 Theaters] Weekend $17,102, Average $323, Cume $2,981,481

Truman (FilmRise Releasing) Week 9 [3 Theaters] Weekend $2,500, Average $833, Cume $205,299

The Zookeeper’s Wife (Focus Features) Week 10 [115 Theaters] Weekend $75,660, Average $658, Cume $17,304,056

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 17 [9 Theaters] Weekend $9,500, Average $1,056, Cume $2,684,998