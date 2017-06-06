Pilgrim Media Group is making its first foray into the feature documentary space, teaming with Rebelhouse Group on Soufra, a documentary feature from director Thomas Morgan (Waiting For Mamu). Kathleen Glynn (Bowling For Columbine) is producing, with Morgan, Trevor Hall and Craig Piligian serving as producers and Susan Sarandon executive producer. The docu chronicles the story of Mariam Shaar who, along with a diverse group of equally driven women, transcended the limitations of life in the Burl El Barajneh refugee camp outside of Beirut to launch a catering company named Soufra (Arabic for “feast”), mobilizing a group of Syrian, Iraqi, Palestinian, and Lebanese women usually regulated work cleaning or in factories. Her goal is to own and operate a Soufra food truck and use its revenue to build a children’s center in the refugee camp. Pilgrim’s VP Documentary Films Sarba Das and Rebelhouse president Hall brokered the deal on the project, which just wrapped production.

All Def Digital

All Def Digital and Russell Simmons have partnered with editor Jason Zeldes to executive produce his documentary feature directorial debut Romeo Is Bleeding, which explores the power of spoken-word poetry to save and elevate youth. The Film Collaborative will release the docu, which has been winning awards during its current film festival run, in select theaters July 28. It will be available via VOD as well as DVD and Blu-ray on August 1. Simmons helped bring spoken word to the forefront via HBO’s Def Poetry Jam. The docu set to Donté Clark’s street poetry follows him as leads a cast of Richmond, CA high school students in an effort to mount a fresh adaptation of Romeo And Juliet. As the play comes together on the stage, real life begins to parallel the Shakespearean tragedy, and Donté must decide if he is capable of being the leader Richmond’s youth needs him to be.