Sony Pictures Television Networks has commissioned Carter, a 10-episode comedic detective procedural starring Jerry O’Connell (Billions) and Sydney Poitier (Chicago P.D.), for its international channels, including AXN. The series begins production later this month in North Bay, Ontario.

Carter is SPTN’s’ second global original series ordered this year as the company is ramping up its slate. It follows Absentia, a dramatic thriller starring Stana Katic and Patrick Heusinger, which premiered at the Monte Carlo Television Festival earlier this month, and will debut on select Sony networks this fall.

Crime procedural is the most popular drama series genre globally and the most sought after by major international broadcasters. Carter is likely looking to fill the void left by the recent end of two light procedurals with a male and female lead that have done very well abroad, Castle and Bones.

“Our channels are hungry for easy to watch, easy to program procedurals, and Carter more than fills that void. It delivers both star power and self-contained crime stories with a comedic edge. The scripts are smart and charming, and Jerry and Sydney are great together. We love this show for our channels,” said Marie Jacobson, EVP, Programming and Production and Sony Pictures Television Networks.

Written by Garry Campbell (MADtv), developed with writer John Tinker (Chicago Hope) and produced by Amaze Film + Television, Carter sounds a bit like a detective version of Fox’s Rob Lowe-starring comedy series The Grinder. It centers on Harley Mackay (O’Connell), a detective on a hit American TV show who is forced to return to his sleepy hometown after an embarrassing public meltdown in Hollywood. Once back, Carter taps into his acting experience to become a real-life detective, partnering with long-time friend and no-nonsense veteran of the force, Sam St. Clair (Poitier). Scott Smith (The Magicians, Skins) directs the pilot.

“Strong original programming is key to differentiating our networks around the world, and during this time of rapid change in the industry, it also gives us greater flexibility in developing new advertising and distribution models,” said Sony Pictures Television Networks president, Andy Kaplan.

Teza Lawrence and Michael Souther (The Stanley Dynamic) executive produce for Amaze. Amaze will handle distribution in Canada and Sony Pictures Television Distribution will handle U.S. and international sales.

O’Connell is repped by ICM Partners, 3 Arts Entertainment, and attorney Steve Burkow. Poitier is with ICM Partners and Thruline Entertainment.