A couple of weeks into the job, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra has made his first major executive hire, bringing in Jon Hookstratten as EVP Administration and Operations for SPE. Working on a corporate level across the different divisions, Hookstratten will start on July 10, reporting to Vinciquerra.
Hookstratten was one of Vinciquerra’s top lieutenants at Fox Networks Group, where Viciquerra was chairman and CEO and Hookstratten served as EVP Broadcast Distribution. Hookstratten oversaw Fox Broadcasting’s relationships with its affiliates from 2005 until last year, when he accepted a voluntary buyout. Prior to Fox, Hookstratten held a series of executive positions at NBC and CBS.
“I’ve known Tony for years and look forward to working with him, and with everyone at SPE, at a time of great change and opportunity industry-wide,” Hookstratten said.
Vinciquerra just made the announcement of Hookstratten’s hire in an internal memo. As he builds his senior team, Vinciquerra has a vacancy to fill at Sony Pictures Television. He is in the process of finding a replacement for Sony Pictures TV presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. who left earlier this month to go to Apple.
Here it Vinciquerra’s internal email:
Good afternoon,
I am pleased to announce that Jon Hookstratten will be joining the studio as Executive Vice President of Administration and Operations for SPE, effective Monday, July 10, reporting to me.
Jon will work directly with me on coordination of SPE’s day-to-day operations as well as the development and implementation of our business strategies, corporately and within our lines of business.
I know Jon well from our time together at CBS, Fox and other stops along the way. He is a terrific executive with broad experience and insight not just in television networks, but in the entertainment space overall. A lawyer by trade, and with over 25 years of experience in the industry, Jon has worked with some of the biggest businesses in the entertainment space, and has held leadership roles in distribution, business affairs, human resources and other critical business functions.
Jon most recently served as EVP, Broadcast Distribution, at Fox Networks Group. There he oversaw relationships with station owners, general managers, programming departments, and sales organizations for all 207 company-affiliated stations, and drove extensive growth over a five-year period. Prior to that, Jon was EVP, Network Distribution for Fox Broadcasting Company, EVP Administration and Operations for NBCUniversal, and Senior Vice President of Business Affairs at Eyemark Entertainment, a division of CBS Corporation. Earlier in his career, as a lawyer at Hookstratten and Hookstratten, Jon represented and advised on-air talent and professional athletes, and oversaw business affairs for Johnny Carson’s production company.
Please join me in welcoming Jon when he arrives next month.
Tony
No Comments