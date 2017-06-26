A couple of weeks into the job, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra has made his first major executive hire, bringing in Jon Hookstratten as EVP Administration and Operations for SPE. Working on a corporate level across the different divisions, Hookstratten will start on July 10, reporting to Vinciquerra.

Hookstratten was one of Vinciquerra’s top lieutenants at Fox Networks Group, where Viciquerra was chairman and CEO and Hookstratten served as EVP Broadcast Distribution. Hookstratten oversaw Fox Broadcasting’s relationships with its affiliates from 2005 until last year, when he accepted a voluntary buyout. Prior to Fox, Hookstratten held a series of executive positions at NBC and CBS.

Sony

“I’ve known Tony for years and look forward to working with him, and with everyone at SPE, at a time of great change and opportunity industry-wide,” Hookstratten said.

Vinciquerra just made the announcement of Hookstratten’s hire in an internal memo. As he builds his senior team, Vinciquerra has a vacancy to fill at Sony Pictures Television. He is in the process of finding a replacement for Sony Pictures TV presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. who left earlier this month to go to Apple.

Here it Vinciquerra’s internal email: