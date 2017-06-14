The DGA has come out against Sony’s recently announced Clean Version, an initiative launched last week that offers the edited broadcast or airline versions of 24 of the studio’s movies along with the uncut versions on sites like iTunes, Vudu and FandangoNow.

DGA

The guild today said the program violates the DGA’s contract with the studios.

“Directors have the right to edit their feature films for every non-theatrical platform, plain and simple. Taking a director’s edit for one platform, and then releasing it on another — without giving the director the opportunity to edit — violates our Agreement,” the DGA said.

It added: “Throughout the years, the DGA has achieved hard-fought creative rights gains protecting our members from such practices. As creators of their films, directors often dedicate years of hard work to realize their full vision, and they rightfully have a vested interest in protecting that work. We are committed to vigorously defending against the unauthorized alteration of films.”

The movies on the list include all of Sony’s Spider-Man titles (not the unreleased one), the original two Ghostbusters, two Grown Ups movies as well as Step Brothers and Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, two movies produced by writer-director Judd Apatow.

Apatow was less formal in his reaction today to Sony’s plan, which removes some scenes of graphic violence, offensive language, sexual innuendo, gore and other “adult” content based on TV and airline standards. (Note: no clean version of Apatow tweet available):

This is absolute bullshit and @sony and @SonyPictures is gonna get hell for FUCKING with our movies.Shove the clean versions up your asses! https://t.co/UhRUP0ZIlz — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 13, 2017

Another Sony director, The Interview’s Seth Rogen, also came out against the plan last week:

Holy shit please don't do this to our movies. Thanks. https://t.co/0lpoESaIQd — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2017

Here is Sony’s promo for its Clean Version, with a list of the 24 films the studio said will grow.