Soledad O’Brien is staying on with HBO’s Real Sports. O’Brien, who has served as a correspondent for HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel since 2013, has inked a new multi-year deal to remain with the Emmy-winning series.

“For the past four years, Soledad has delivered as a unique voice for the Real Sports franchise,” said Joe Perskie, executive producer of Real Sports. “Her ability to dig deep and report on multi-layered stories has made her a valued contributor to the series.”

O’Brien’s stories have included an in-depth look at an innovative Mixed Martial Arts program in Southern California for war veterans suffering from PTSD; a controversy surrounding the Chivas USA soccer franchise in Major League Soccer in which critics suggested personnel decisions were intended to benefit only those of Mexican heritage; the club eventually folded in 2014. O’Brien also went inside the world of professional video gaming in a look at the booming eSports industry. Her April 2014 investigation uncovered alleged unsafe dog-breeding practices around the country and led to a public outcry for stricter breeding procedures.

Her other work includes an expose on athletes becoming addicted to painkillers and it leading to a heroin epidemic among young athletes; an investigation into the under-regulated supplement industry among U.S. military members; and a profile of the Golden State Warriors COO and president Rick Welts who is NBA’s first openly-gay executive. Her most recent segment, a profile on Robert Gagno, who channeled his challenges with autism into pinball excellence, debuted on the May edition of Real Sports.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel has won the Emmy for Outstanding Sports News Anthology three of O’Brien’s four years on the show.

In addition, O’Brien serves as CEO of multi-platform media production company Starfish Media Group. She also anchors and produces Hearst Television’s political magazine show, Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, contributes regularly to PBS NewsHour and WebMD, and is host and executive producer of Mysteries and Scandals on NBCUniversal’s Oxygen Network.