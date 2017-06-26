Latino-focused media company Raze is teaming with ex-Fox TV Studios and TV Channels chief Emiliano Calemzuk, Latin World Entertainment founder Luis Balaguer and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara on a mobile-first digital platform featuring original content that celebrates the voices and perspectives of Latinos.
“Raze was created to address a void in programming for Latino millennials,” said Calemzuk, co-founder and CEO of L.A.-based Raze, which launched in January. “All of our shows feature top talent who have a large following across multiple channels and are producing high-end content. We want Raze to be a new way for millennials to find content that appeals to them and is reflective of their own experiences.”
Here are the original series available at launch:
- RAZE CAMP:YouTube superstars Sebastián Villalobos, Luisa Fernanda, Mario Ruiz and Juan Pablo Jaramillo learn what it takes to be a soldier for two days. Shot at an Air Base, the stars will face environmental challenges like heat and bugs, as well as experience real-life military training such as parachuting, rappelling, and tactical exercise.
- MARIO: INTERVIEW FROM THE TOP:Mario Ruiz, an experienced parkour athlete and all-around thrill seeker, interviews guests in extreme places and at high altitudes. In the first episode, Mario hosts on the edge of a heliport, 50-stories above the ground.
- SINCHRONICITY:Shot by a renowned director and bringing top-level production value, Calle and Poché explore different cities through their choreographed dance numbers. In the first stylized music video, they dance around different iconic locations of Bogotá, Colombia.
- FOODIE HERO WITH JUANA MARTINEZ:Visit the hottest cities of Latin America and try the best desserts in town with Juana Martinez. A self-proclaimed sugar addict, Juana shares her passion in a light-hearted and entertaining way.
- LOOK:Raze’s top beauty influencers Paula Galindo, Miranda Ibanez, and Kathy Esquivel talk about their favorite make-up styles and tips giving viewers the best advice when it comes to getting ready for the important events in life.
- BY ME:In this intimate format, millennial girls and boys are interviewed about their feelings, concerns, aspirations and fun memories. Their first-kiss, bad diet attempts, whether they should share their cellphone password, there are no taboos in this show.
- PAISA SOCCER EXPERIENCE:Paisa Vlogs, a top influencer in the sports field explores the greatest soccer clubs of Latin America. From inside and outside the stadium, Paisa gets to the heart of what it means to be a true fan.
