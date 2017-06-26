Latino-focused media company Raze is teaming with ex-Fox TV Studios and TV Channels chief Emiliano Calemzuk, Latin World Entertainment founder Luis Balaguer and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara on a mobile-first digital platform featuring original content that celebrates the voices and perspectives of Latinos.

“Raze was created to address a void in programming for Latino millennials,” said Calemzuk, co-founder and CEO of L.A.-based Raze, which launched in January. “All of our shows feature top talent who have a large following across multiple channels and are producing high-end content. We want Raze to be a new way for millennials to find content that appeals to them and is reflective of their own experiences.”

Here are the original series available at launch: