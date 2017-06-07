Sofia Boutella, who plays the title character in Universal’s monster movie The Mummy that gets unleashed Friday, has landed the female lead in Fahrenheit 451. That’s the HBO Film adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic dystopian novel being toplined by Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon.

Jordan will play Montag, the young fireman who forsakes his world, battles his mentor Beatty (Shannon) and struggles to regain his humanity. Boutella will play Clarisse, an informant caught between the Montag and Beatty’s competing interests.

Ramin Bahrani is directing and co-writing the script with Amir Naderi.