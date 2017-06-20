Narcos alum Roberto Urbina and Katie McGuinness (Roots) are set as series regulars opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in TNT’s pilot Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller drama based on the acclaimed 2013 feature by Bong Joon-ho.

The hourlong drama pilot, directed by Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson, is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and the remnants of humanity inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. It explores class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival.

Urbina will play Avi, part of a polyamorous relationship that’s reeling from a personal tragedy. He also works on the Breach Team, the train’s equivalent of a fireman. McGuinness will portray Josie McConnell, a strong, no-nonsense woman who lives in poverty at the tail of the train. Josie cares for her sick husband as well as their precocious son. She would do anything for her family, and when unforeseen circumstances turn their lives upside down, she’ll learn exactly how far she’ll go.

Urbina was a series regular on Narcos and starred as Jesse in Mestastasis, the Spanish version of Breaking Bad. Urbina was also in Steven Soderberg’s Che. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and Robert Stein Management.

McGuinness, whose credits include Roots and The Borgias, will be seen opposite Dan Stevens in the upcoming feature The Man Who Invented Christmas. She’s repped by Gersh and AHA Talent in the UK and managed by Lasher Group.