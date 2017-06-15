Alison Wright (The Americans) and Benjamin Haigh are set as series regulars opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in TNT’s pilot Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller drama based on the acclaimed 2013 feature by Bong Joon-ho. The hourlong drama pilot, directed by Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson, is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, and the remnants of humanity inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. It explores class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival. Wright will play Lilah Anderson. She is careful and quiet but a pragmatic and independent thinker. Lilah lives with her husband and daughter in a fourth-class cabin and works in the train’s nail salon. Lilah doesn’t know how strong she is, but she’ll soon be forced to find out. Haigh will portray Fergus McConnell, who lives in the back of the train amongst poverty. He helps his mother care for his sick father, and does his best to contribute to the daily struggles of life in this part of the train. Wright recurs as Martha Hanson in FX’s The Americans and starred as Pauline Jameson in Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Bette & Joan. She also recently recurred as Marjorie in Sneaky Pete. Wright is repped by Innovative Artists and Smith Talent Management. Haigh’s credits include The Conjuring 2, Victoria and Abdul and Ron Howard’s Genius series at Nat Geo. He’s repped by Untitled Entertainment The Artists Partnership and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Boardwalk Empire alum Vincent Piazza has booked a series regular role in Fox’s high-profile drama pilot The Passage, from Liz Heldens, Matt Reeves, Scott Free and 20th Century Fox TV. Written by Heldens, The Passage begins as a character-driven government conspiracy thriller and morphs into a post-apocalyptic saga with vampires. The series spans more than a century and focuses on a young girl named Amy who must save the human race. Piazza will play Clark Richards, a brilliant, hyper-charmer who is “all restless energy and fierce intelligence” with a dark sense of humor. He joins previously cast Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Genesis Rodriguez, Brianne Howey, BJ Britt and Jennifer Ferrin. Piazza is repped by Gersh, Untitled and Rick Genow of Stone Genow.