Annalise Basso (Captain Fantastic) and Sasha Frolova are set as series regulars opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in TNT’s pilot Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller drama based on the acclaimed 2013 feature by Bong Joon-ho.

The hourlong drama pilot, directed by Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson, is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, and the remnants of humanity inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. It explores class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival.

Basso will play LJ Anderson, a quiet, diligent, Midwestern girl, who lives with her parents in a fourth-class cabin and works in the greenhouse car. Poor but not as desperate as those that live in the tail of the train, LJ has made peace with her daily routine until a major event shakes up her world. Frolova will portray Pixi Aariak. Pixi is strange, mysterious, and inscrutable, a charismatic chameleon and probably inspired the expression “still waters run deep.” She returns to the front of the train after a three-year sentence in the prison car and struggles to acclimate to her old life. You can’t take your eyes off of her. And you probably shouldn’t.

Basso will next be seen in Screen Gems feature The Slender Man opposite Joey King and Julia Goldani Telles, and in a lead role opposite Maura Tierney in Philip K. Dick’s: Electric Dreams “Safe & Sound” episode. She’s repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.

Frolova will next be seen in 20th Century Fox’s upcoming features The Empty Man opposite James Badge Dale, and Francis Lawrence-directed Red Sparrow opposite Jennifer Lawrence. She’s repped by UTA, 3 Arts, & Jordan Gill Dornbaum.