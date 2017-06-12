Joseph Lyle Taylor (Law & Order: SVU), who guest-starred in the Season 1 finale of Amazon drama series Sneaky Pete, will return for Season 2 in a key recurring role.

Taylor plays Frank Hooper, both an easy-to-violence thug and a brilliant sleuth. He and his brother Joe Hooper are criminal detectives, solving mysteries for people who can’t go to the law. They know Pete and his mother stole $11 million from their employer. What they don’t know is that Pete isn’t Pete, he’s Marius (Giovanni Ribisi).

In addition to Ribisi, Taylor joins Marin Ireland, Peter Gerety, Libe Barer, Shane McRae, Michael Drayer and Margo Martindale.

Sneaky Pete revolves around a con man, Marius (Ribisi), who gets out of prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, Marius takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate, Pete, and then “reunites” with Pete’s estranged family—who have no reason to suspect he’s not their long-lost loved one.

The series, a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, hails from Graham Yost (The Americans), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Michael Dinner and Fred Golan (Justified), James Degus (All The Way) and Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses).

Taylor recurred on Law & Order: SVU and most recently filmed Sweet Virginia opposite Jon Bernthal and Imogene Poots. He’s repped by Frontline Management and Talentworks.