Hell on Wheels and The Knick alumna Jennifer Ferrin and Miriam Morales (Orange is the New Black) have joined the Season 2 cast of Amazon drama series Sneaky Pete in recurring roles.

Sneaky Pete revolves around a con man, Marius (Giovanni Ribisi), who gets out of prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, Marius takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate, Pete, and then “reunites” with Pete’s estranged family—who have no reason to suspect he’s not their long-lost loved one.

Ferrin will play Detective Joyce Roby, who’s cool, smart, attractive, nobody’s fool. She is an NYPD detective, investigating Det. Winslow’s death. Morales is Ellen’s (Jeté Laurence) teacher at a Bridgeport elementary school.

In addition to Ribisi, Ferrin and Morales join Marin Ireland, Peter Gerety, Libe Barer, Shane McRae, Michael Drayer and Margo Martindale.

Ferrin, repped by Gersh and Untitled, also has a role in Fox’s drama pilot The Passage, a recurring on NBC’s Rise and will be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming HBO mini-series Mosaic.

Morales can currently be seen as inmate Pidge on Orange is the New Black. She’s repped by Multi-Ethnic Talent, Inc. and Take 3 Talent Agency.