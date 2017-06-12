Verizon’s go90 has set a June 22 premiere date for Snatchers, the scripted horror-comedy series that marks the first launch for Warner Bros Digital Studios’ Stage 13 brand. The eight episodes had their world premiere this year at Sundance in the fest’s Midnight Episodic Showcase section.

The series from Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman and Scott Yacyshyn centers on a status-obsessed teen who, after having sex for the first time, finds herself pregnant…with an alien. She teams up with her nerdy ex-best friend Hayley to fight against the extraterrestrial threat. Mary Nepi, Gabrielle Elyse, Austin Fryberger, JJ Nolan, Nick Gomez and Rich Fulcher star.

The series will launch with the first two episodes and a new one will be available every Thursday.

Eric Fisher, Scott Hinckley and Elli Legerski are producers, and Paul Young is executive producer with Peter Principato, Cedars, Kleiman and Yacyshyn.

Check out the trailer here: