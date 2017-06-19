Slumdog Millionaire scribe Simon Beaufoy is set to adapt a feature film based on Michael Ondaatje’s Giller Prize-winning novel In The Skin of A Lion for Serendipity Point Films, Potboiler Productions and Film4.

The story, which will be produced by Serendipity’s Robert Lantos and Potboiler’s Andrea Calderwood, is an epic tale of romance and class conflict, where love soars above tragedy as a city is built amidst the clash between its immigrant workers and the ruling elite.

Novelist Ondaatje is best known for his classic book The English Patient, which was adapted for the big screen by Anthony Minghella and won nine Oscars including Best Picture in 1997.

As well as Slumdog Millionaire, Brit writer Beaufoy’s credits include 127 Hours, The Full Monty, Salmon Fishing In The Yemen and Everest. Serendipity Point Films has produced titles such as David Cronenberg’s Eastern Promises, Annette Bening starrer Being Julia and, more recently, Atom Egoyan’s Remember starring Christopher Plummer.

UK-based production banner Potboiler, led by Gail Egan and Calderwood, has produced titles such as The Constant Gardener, A Most Wanted Man, The Last King of Scotland and Our Kind Of Traitor. More recently the company produced Alan Rickman’s A Little Chaos and Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson starrer Trespass Against Us as well as Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait.