Skydance has made an overall deal for features and TV with Mockingbird Pictures’ Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, who just worked with Skydance on the Daniel Espinosa-directed space alien pic Life. Their credits include To the Bone, Wakefield and the upcoming AMC series Dietland. “Bonnie and Julie are exceptional people and incredible producers whose boundless energy, incomparable work ethic, and collective eye for mining and cultivating creative material are second to none,” said Dana Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer of Skydance Media. “I have known and admired both of them for a long time and l am thrilled that they have become a part of the Skydance family.” Curtis and Lynn became partners at Mockingbird Pictures banner after producing the Academy Award-nominated Albert Nobbs in 2012, and they followed with The Face of Love, 5 to 7 and Last Days in the Desert. Curtis started as Steven Spielberg’s assistant and rose to be producer on Saving Private Ryan, A.I., and Minority Report. Lynn worked for producer Mark Johnson and co-produced Wit for HBO. She has also been a Story Consultant for Pixar Animation Studios on films including Up. They join other Skydance first look deals that include Sam Raimi, Marti Noxon, Laeta Kalogridis, and Michael B. Jordan.