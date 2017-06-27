The Killing alum Eric Ladin has joined the Season 2 cast of History’s breakout Navy SEAL drama Six as a new series regular.

Six follows members of Navy SEAL Team Six, modern American warriors whose covert mission to eliminate a Taliban leader in Afghanistan goes awry when they uncover a U.S. citizen working with terrorists. In the first season, former SEAL Team Six troop leader Richard “Rip” Taggart (Walton Goggins) is captured by Boko Haram, and it’s up to his SEAL Team Six brothers to put their differences aside to locate and rescue their former troop leader.

Ladin will play Trevor, an experienced SEAL who’s deadly on the job but also a loose cannon from another squadron who will join the team and disrupt the status quo.

Ladin’s credits include the series regular roles of Jamie Wright on the first two seasons of The Killing and most recently as Glenn Taylor on HBO’s The Brink. He’s also had a number of key recurring roles on series including Bosch, Mad Men and Boardwalk Empire. Ladin is repped by Innovative Artists and Main Title.