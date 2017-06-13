The culling of shows denied a boost from the Tony Awards began this morning with the announcement that John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation, directed by Trip Cullman and starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney, Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey and Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins, will close Sunday. The production began previews Wednesday, April 5 and opened Tuesday, April 25 at the Barrymore Theatre.

“On behalf of my partners Louise Gund and Tim Levy, we are tremendously proud to have brought John Guare’s seminal work back to Broadway after 27 years,” producer Stuart Thompson said. “The play resonated with our audiences, and we extend a huge thank you to our director, Trip Cullman, and our stars, Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey and Corey Hawkins. It has been a rare pleasure.”

The production, which earned Tony nominations as best revival of a play and for Hawkins as lead actor in a play, came away from last Sunday’s awards empty-handed. It features sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Ben Stanton, sound by Darron L West, projections by Lucy Mackinnon, wigs by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Daniel Swee.