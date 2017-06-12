CBS’ relationship with Sinclair Broadcast Group appears to be solid: The network and powerful station owner say this morning that they’ve extended affiliation agreements for Sinclair-owned stations serving 2 million homes in Salt Lake City; Austin; South Bend, Ind.; and Gainesville, Fla.

Sinclair owns or operates CBS affiliates in 20 additional markets.

Also, and potentially important: The agreement would extend to Tribune Media’s CBS stations stations if Sinclair completes its $3.9 billion deal to buy the company. Tribune has six CBS stations.

The FCC is considering changes in ownership rules that could clear the way to create a TV station colossus.

Terms of the multi-year deal ensure that the network can offer programming from the Sinclair stations to local residents who subscribe to the CBS All Access subscription service, as well as YouTubeTV.

CBS’ Network Distribution President Ray Hopkins says the terms show that “Sinclair recognizes the value that the most watched network’s popular programming brings to the viewers in each market and to their business as a whole.”

Sinclair EVP for Distribution and Network Relations Barry Faber says the terms provide “great benefits to both parties.” and are pleased to have the value of this symbiotic relationship continued to be reflected in our relationship.”