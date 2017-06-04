Sinclair Broadcast Group is in talks with former Sony Pictures Television chairman Steve Mosko for a key position, according to a Financial Times report today.

Though neither Sinclair nor Mosko would confirm, the FT attributes the news to two people with knowledge of the talks.

Mosko left Sony a year ago after a tenure that included hits such as AMC’s Breaking Bad and NBC’s The Blacklist.

The reported talks come just a month after Sinclair announced an agreement to buy Tribune Media for $3.9 billion in cash and stock, plus the assumption of $2.7 billion in debt. The companies expect the deal to close by year end, making Sinclair the country’s largest station owner with 223 stations, and the largest independent owner of Fox affiliates.

When Sinclair announced the Tribune deal in May, both companies acknowledged that in order to secure FCC and antitrust approvals, Sinclair “may sell certain stations in markets where it currently owns stations. Such divestitures will be determined through the regulatory approval process.”