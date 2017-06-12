Abramorama has acquired rights to to blues-music-driven documentaries: Scott Rosenbaum’s Sidemen: Long Road To Glory and Sam Pollard’s Two Trains Runnin’. Both will get August theatrical releases.

Sidemen, narrated by Marc Maron and featuring the late Gregg Allman, Warren Haynes, the Doors’ Robby Krieger, Joe Perry, Bonnie Raitt, Derek Trucks and more, looks at the lives and legacies of three legendary bluesmen: piano player Pinetop Perkins, drummer Willie ‘Big Eyes’ Smith and guitarist Hubert Sumlin, all Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf sidemen. The film includes interviews and final live performances.

Two Trains Runnin’, narrated by Common who also is an executive producers, explores the events that unfolded in Mississippi in the summer of 1964, when Freedom Summer coincided with the hunt for Delta blues musicians Son House and Skip James amid the era’s hot-button topics like police brutality, racism and civil rights. The pic tells the story in a mix of animation new musical performances by Lucinda Williams, Buddy Guy, Valerie June, North Mississippi Allstars and others.

The pics are the latest pickups the indie distributor’s focus on the genre that has included Long Strange Trip, Chasing Trane, Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk, and Ron Howard’s The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years. In January, Abramorama partnered with Sword Rowe Capital to establish a Filmed Content and P&A Fund to invest more than $3 million over the next year-plus in music-based titles.