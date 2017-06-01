In the latest of its offshore licensing and trademark agreements, CBS Corp has struck a deal with Fox Networks Group Asia to bring Showtime to South East Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Under the pact, Fox viewers will have access to hundreds of hours of Showtime content, including the new Twin Peaks; the Jim Carrey exec produced I’m Dying Up Here; and Frankie Shaw comedy SMILF. Current and library titles like Ray Donovan, Californication and Dexter will be available on demand.

The Asia deal follows similar agreements for Showtime with Canal+ Group in France; Sky UK, Germany and Italy; Bell Canada; Stan Australia; and Movistar Spain.

The agreement also closely follows Fox Networks Group Asia’s FOX+ launch in the Philippines and Singapore. The app showcases more than 11,000 hours of programming, including the latest TV series shown on the same day as the U.S., and the latest movies shortly after theatrical release.