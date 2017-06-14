Update, Scalise condition Scalise is undergoing surgery and is in stable condition, while two of the as yet-unnamed shooting victims are in critical condition, according to various media reports.

Previous Police are describing the shooting scene at a Congressional baseball practice as a “stable” and “closed” situation. At least five people, including Rep. Steve Scalise, were transported to hospitals for medical attention. The suspect also is thought to be in the hospital under police custody.

Alexandria, Virginia Chief of Police Michael Brown spoke to reporters briefly — a more detailed press conference is expected around 10:30 a.m. ET — but declined to provide details beyond the number of people medically transported and news that the situation is contained.

House majority whip Scalise was shot in the hip early Wednesday morning as a gunman opened fire at the practice for the Congressional baseball team. It was not immediately clear how many people were shot in Alexandria, although multiple reports say one aide and two capitol officers were also hit.

Rep. Joe Barton, the Texas Republican who manages the team, said the shooter seemed to have a rifle and an automatic pistol, was dressed in blue jeans and a blue shirt, appeared to be a middle-aged “Anglo” man, and that the active shooting lasted about 10 minutes. Barton said the shooter possibly got off dozens or even hundreds of shots.

Barton had brought his 10-year-old son to the practice.

President Donald Trump released the following written statement:

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

As news coverage continued, reports of five or six injured included Scalise, at least two police officers and an unspecified number of congressional aides. Some members of Congress, still dressed in their baseball practice clothes, just got off a bus and entered Capitol building.

ABC, CBS, NBC and the major cable news outlets — CNN, MSNBC and Fox News Channel — broke into regular programming to cover the shooting. International news networks, also dealing with a deadly fire in a London apartment building, scrambled to cover the developing situation.

MSNBC spoke to Sen. Jeff Flake, the Republican from Arizona, who was attending the baseball practice and phoned Scalise’s wife to break the news that her husband had been hit. Flake described the shooter as a bearded man in his 40s or 50s.

Vice President Mike Pence has canceled a pre-scheduled 9AM speech. He tweeted:

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

The shooting occurred a little after 7AM local time with reports of about 50 shots being fired. One witness told CNN 50 shots was “an understatement.” Congressional and law enforcement sources also told CNN the shooting appears to be a “deliberate attack.” Speaking on CNN, one senator told reporters that the shots lasted about 10 minutes.

On the news, Trump tweeted his support of Scalise:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

