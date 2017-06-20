Sherlock writers Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are reteaming with Sue Vertue’s Hartswood Films for a new miniseries based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The pair, who have yet to start work on the project, will write the series based on the vampire literary classic and are already in talks with the BBC for UK broadcasting rights.

Details have yet to be revealed and there is no word on casting yet but Moffat and Gatiss, who are currently working on solo projects, are expected to begin work soon on a series of specials based on the 1897 Gothic horror novel, which sees the bloodthirsty Count Dracula move from Transylvania to England.

It has not yet been decided if it will be historical or modern day. The team has had huge success with their modern update of Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman since it first aired on the BBC in 2010.

Dracula will be the first collaboration between Moffat and Gatiss since the last Sherlock episode aired in January. Mofatt wrote and exec produced six seasons of BBC’s Doctor Who before stepping down earlier this year. Actor and writer Gatiss has starred in Game of Thrones as well as Sherlock, the latter in which he played Holmes’ brother Mycroft.

Sister publication Variety first reported the news.