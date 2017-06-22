Shawn Ryan is staying put at Sony Pictures TV, where he has been based since 2011, with a third consecutive three-year overall deal. The new pact, which kicks in this month, had been in the works for awhile and closed before last week’s departure of Sony TV presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.

Ryan, one of the top showrunners on Sony TV’s roster, has two series on the air for the studio. He is co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner of NBC drama Timeless, which scored a dramatic renewal last month after a brief cancellation. Additionally, he serves as executive producer/showrunner on the high-profile new CBS drama series S.W.A.T.

During his tenure at Sony TV, Ryan also delivered two other series, Last Resort on ABC and Mad Dogs on Amazon.

The Shield creator is developing through his MiddKidd production company alongside executive Marney Hochman who serves as executive producer on his projects. He is repped by WME, manager Larry Shuman and attorney Michael Gendler.