Sharknado 5: Global Swarming was unveiled Thursday as official title for Syfy’s latest orgy of excess, debuting August 6 and airing in more than 100 countries. The tagline for this next exercise in high-camp hate-watching: “Make America Bait Again!”

Fabio will play the pope, Charo has been cast as queen of England, and Chris Kattan is the British PM. Gilbert Gottfried will play storm chaser Ron McDonald, and Today veterans Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb will appear as, well, themselves in the project. Also cast in cameos are Clay Aiken, Tony Hawk, Olivia Newton-John, Bret Michaels and Margaret Cho as a fussy bride whose honeymoon is interrupted by sharks.

The fifth edition’s name and tagline are the result of a social initiative launched in April, in which Syfy says it invited Facebook users to submit their ideas via interactive bot.

In this latest iteration, the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid), when their young son gets trapped in a traveling ‘nado and transported all over the world. From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome and Amsterdam, the heroes seek assistance from royals, scholars, Olympians and news talking heads in their epic battle.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, a production of The Asylum, is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante based on an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen.