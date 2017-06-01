ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live kicks off its annual Game Night primetime specials tonight with this sneak peek of its NBA edition of MeanTweets. Shaquille O’Neal, who gets called old and fat by one mean tweeter, is featured along with James Harden and DeAndre Jordan.

You can see the entire MeanTweets bit on Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night at 8 pm ET/7CT (and, on the West Coast, after tonight’s Game 1).

This year’s lineup of Game Night guests includes Kevin Hart, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, Jamie Foxx and Billy Crystal with special appearances by Snoop Dogg and Karl Malone.

Take a look at the MeanTweets sneak above.