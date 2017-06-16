Fox is restructuring its marketing operations, promoting Shannon Ryan to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer, Fox Television Group. In addition, ABC’s SVP of Marketing Darren Schillace has been named EVP, Marketing, Fox Broadcasting Company. He replaces Angela Courtin who left in March after a year and a half in the job.

Effective immediately, Ryan will be responsible for overseeing all marketing and publicity areas for Fox, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios. Most recently, she served as EVP, Marketing & Communications for FTG. Schillace will manage Fox’s marketing strategy, media, social content marketing, affiliate and MVPD marketing, special operations and brand partnerships. He will report to Ryan.

Fox

“We have had the great pleasure of working with Shannon over the past three years and she has impressed us tremendously. She is a savvy strategist and an inspired leader,” said FTG Chairmen and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden in a statement. “She shares our vision for FTG – support the best creators in television to create bold, original and timeless content – and we are thrilled that she will be leading our talented group of publicity and marketing executives.”

Most recently, Ryan was responsible for all publicity and corporate communications, as well as creative services and talent relations across FTG. At the network this past season, she oversaw the publicity launch campaigns for Fox’s Lethal Weapon, Star and The Mick, while managing outreach on Empire, Family Guy, The Last Man on Earth, Gotham, Lucifer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among others. On the studio side, she helped oversee PR campaigns for This is Us, Speechless, Modern Family, American Horror Story, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and Feud. She previously served as EVP of Marketing and Communications for Fox.

“In today’s television universe, it’s more important than ever to create engaging, innovative and fully-integrated campaigns that break through,” said Ryan. “Darren is a talented marketer with a proven track record, having helped launch some of television’s biggest hits, including our own studio’s Modern Family, Speechless and Fresh Off the Boat.

In addition to Modern Family, Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless, while at ABC, Schillace supervised on and off-air marketing creative for such shows as Designated Survivor, black-ish, How to Get Away with Murder, Desperate Housewives, Lost, Grey’s Anatomy and Dancing with the Stars. Other programming marketed under his watch include the Academy Awards, CMA Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Schillace also oversaw the strategy behind ABC’s successful Thursday night branding, “TGIT”; its comedy brand, “ABC Funny”; and launched the marketing team for the network’s sister production division, ABC Studios.

Schilling initially joined ABC in 2003 as VP Marketing Strategy before moving to OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. His departure from ABC follows the recent exit of the network’s longtime head of marketing Marla Provencio.