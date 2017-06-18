Seth Meyers pounced on Father’s Day as the latest chance to zing President Trump, unleashing a string of tweets with illustrated faux holiday greetings from the president’s children. (See below.)
‘Father’s Day is extra special for Ivanka,” one tweet read. The accompanying graphic showed a pearl necklace in a heart-shaped box. A note card from the president’s daughter reads, “Shouldn’t I be giving you a gift?” Other tweets lampooned Erik Trump (depicted giving a Christmas gift and a child’s crayon drawing) and Tiffany Trump (shown with a “404” error message, noting she “declined to participate” in the holiday).
The real Donald Trump Jr., on the other hand, drew a storm of reaction by retweeting a 2013 tweet from his father, which read, “Happy Father’s Day to all, even the haters and losers!” Trump Junior said it had “aged really well actually,” punctuating the sentiment with laughing emojis.
President Trump did not offer any family greetings, instead focusing most of his Father’s Day Twitter time on promoting his presidency. “The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt,” one of his tweets began. Another early-morning message touted a 50% approval rating in the Rasmussen poll–“higher #s than” Obama, he claimed–inaccurately, as some reporters noted.
Barack Obama, meanwhile, replied to a holiday tweet from his wife, Michelle, by saying that “of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be a dad.”
Many Hollywood figures trotted out a range of photos for the occasion and most struck a low-key, apolitical tone.
“The fact that my kids are my friends and on speaking terms with me is a WIN,” quipped Mark Hamill in one typical tweet. Adam Busby, the co-star of TLC reality series OutDaughtered, posed with his quintuplet toddler girls.
Here is a look at the various holiday messages:
These 6 beautiful souls bring me more joy than I could have ever dreamed would be possible. Sometimes I sit and wonder what God was thinking when he trusted me with this great responsibility as being Daddy to these girls. It's not always easy, but being a dad to girls we are responsible for setting the standard for the spouse that they will marry some day. Live every day to show them to love Jesus and to show them how much I love their mother @dbusby and that they should never settle for someone that will give them any less than that. #fathersday #bethestandard #outdaughtered
