Seth Meyers pounced on Father’s Day as the latest chance to zing President Trump, unleashing a string of tweets with illustrated faux holiday greetings from the president’s children. (See below.)

‘Father’s Day is extra special for Ivanka,” one tweet read. The accompanying graphic showed a pearl necklace in a heart-shaped box. A note card from the president’s daughter reads, “Shouldn’t I be giving you a gift?” Other tweets lampooned Erik Trump (depicted giving a Christmas gift and a child’s crayon drawing) and Tiffany Trump (shown with a “404” error message, noting she “declined to participate” in the holiday).

The real Donald Trump Jr., on the other hand, drew a storm of reaction by retweeting a 2013 tweet from his father, which read, “Happy Father’s Day to all, even the haters and losers!” Trump Junior said it had “aged really well actually,” punctuating the sentiment with laughing emojis.

President Trump did not offer any family greetings, instead focusing most of his Father’s Day Twitter time on promoting his presidency. “The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt,” one of his tweets began. Another early-morning message touted a 50% approval rating in the Rasmussen poll–“higher #s than” Obama, he claimed–inaccurately, as some reporters noted.

Barack Obama, meanwhile, replied to a holiday tweet from his wife, Michelle, by saying that “of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be a dad.”

Many Hollywood figures trotted out a range of photos for the occasion and most struck a low-key, apolitical tone.

“The fact that my kids are my friends and on speaking terms with me is a WIN,” quipped Mark Hamill in one typical tweet. Adam Busby, the co-star of TLC reality series OutDaughtered, posed with his quintuplet toddler girls.

Here is a look at the various holiday messages:

Happy #FathersDay! We have some exclusive #FathersDay gifts from the Trump family, starting with Donald Jr. and Jared. pic.twitter.com/52pjSR6OZ3 — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 18, 2017

This one aged really well actually. 😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸 https://t.co/3dhj4Rxvg5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2017

The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017

Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be Sasha and Malia's dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father's Day! https://t.co/ya1YAJignC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017

Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!!!!! Share your favorite memory of being a father or a son/daughter. ❤️🙏🏿#happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/czbXNM68tx — Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) June 18, 2017

Happy #FathersDay to all my fellow father figures around the world. Grateful. pic.twitter.com/gRmHjl1w2w — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 18, 2017

"Fatherhood is a sprint- not a marathon" The fact that all my kids are my friends & still on speaking-terms with me is a WIN! #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/x5srPhP4dP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 18, 2017