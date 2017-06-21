Seth Green has written and is set to direct Changeland, a film he is also starring in alongside Breckin Meyer. It marks Green’s first foray into writing and directing a feature film after a slew of film and TV acting credits and co-creating hits like Robot Chicken via his prolific Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

Production begins this week in Thailand on Changeland, which centers on Green’s always hesitant character undergoing a personal crisis as he meets up in Thailand with his self-assured best friend (Meyer). Brenda Song, Clare Grant, Macaulay Culkin, Rose Williams, Kedar Williams-Stirling and WWE wrestler Randy Orton co-star.

Corey Moosa is producing. Executive producers are Green’s Stoopid Buddy partners Matthew Senreich, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, Living Films’ Chris Lowenstein and Oliver Ackermann (Hangover 2), and Karivara Films’ Jimmy Matthews and John Lee.

Green said the movie is one of the first to take advantage of Thailand’s new film incentives from the Thailand Film Office and the Department of Tourism. The deal was struck by UTA, Untitled, and attorney David Weber.

Green’s next up playing Christopher Guest in Netflix’s National Lampoon origin film A Futile & Stupid Gesture, and stars opposite Katie Holmes and Michael Caine in Coup d’Etat.