EXCLUSIVE: Middleton Media Group has set Baywatch helmer Seth Gordon to direct Life in Rewind, a fact based drama about a man who overcame a debilitating case of OCD brought on by a childhood trauma. The book by Terry Weible Murphy is being adapted by Nichols Fellowship winner Stephanie Shannon, who is currently adapting Princess in Black for Universal. John Powers Middleton (Death Note) and Alex Foster (Sleepless) will produce for Middleton Media Group along with Rachel Winter (Dallas Buyers Club), Gordon, Ian Sambor (Shark Tank), and Mary Rohlich (Horrible Bosses). The movie is in the vein of Good Will Hunting and Silver Linings Playbook. After witnessing his mother’s death at an early age, Ed Zine developed one of the most severe OCD cases on record, with a fear of death so profound that he refused to leave his basement for three years. He was helped back from the precipice by a maverick doctor from Harvard named Michael A. Jenike. “This story immediately captured our hearts, and Seth’s cinematic vision for depicting the deep psychological pain of Ed Zine’s condition makes this exactly the kind of emotionally resonant story we’re excited to tell.” said Middleton and Foster. Gordon said he sparked to “a fantastic book about an incredible true story.” Winter’s most recent film Krystal was directed by William H. Macy, and stars Kathy Bates, Rosario Dawson, Felicity Huffman and Macy. Winter is repped by CAA. Gordon is WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, and Shannon is CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.