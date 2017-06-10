Castle alum Nathan Fillion, Veep‘s Tony Hale, Sara Rue (Impastor), Lucy Punch (Bad Teacher), and Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives) have joined the Season 2 cast of Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Rex/Shutterstock

Executive producer and director Barry Sonnenfeld announced the new castings following the show’s panel tonight at FYSee. Details on their characters are being kept under wraps for now. Production is currently underway on the second season. A Season 2 premiere date has not yet been announced.

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler),the series recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil uncle Count Olaf (played by Neil Patrick Harris) will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith and K Todd Freeman also star.