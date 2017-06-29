“Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life,” said series co-creator Lana Wachowski today about the drama that Netflix cancelled on June 1. After two seasons that ended inconclusively, the Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski show will wrap things up with a feature-length finale.

While no specific date has been set for the 2018 finale, here is the tweet that The Matrix co-director sent out earlier Thursday:

Death doesn’t let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/GHZgGuHwS0 — Sense8 (@sense8) June 29, 2017

That’s a big shift from last month for the streaming service, which pulled the plug less than a month after the second season Sense8 launched on May 5.

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end,” Netflix VP original content Cindy Holland said in a statement announcing the cancellation of the sci-fi series. “It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant (Hill) for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

Now it seems there will be another cluster, so to speak, of that craftsmanship and commitment.