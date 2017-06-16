There have been layoffs at Seeso, whose business model is currently being reassessed and is expected to change. The cuts are said to impact a handful of employees at NBCUniversal’s comedy-centered SVOD service, with some being reassigned within NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises in different roles.

The development comes on the heels of the departure last month of Evan Shapiro, who launched and headed Seeso, with Maggie Suniewick, president of NBCU digital enterprises, taking direct oversight of the platform.

There had been a lot of speculation that the business model changes considered for Seeso include getting out of original programming, including selling its existing originals, and focusing more on authenticated access to the NBC-owned programs. Sources say that has not happened yet but everything is currently on the table as discussions about Seeso’s future continue.

Seeso’s originals include popular real estate series Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, which just launched its third season and has been renewed through season 4. Also set for summer premieres are There’s… Johnny!, an original comedy series written by Paul Reiser and David Steven Simon revolving around The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson; Season 2 of Harmonquest and the series premiere of Flula Borg’s hybrid comedy Flulanthropy.

Launched in January 2016 as a $3.99 a month service, Seeso, whose subscriber base is said to be in the low six-figures, also offers next-day streaming of Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and other NBC programs as well as acquired fare such as the original Monty Python’s Flying Circus.