Australian production company Hoodlum Entertainment (Secrets & Lies) has signed a worldwide first-look deal with ABC Studios International. Under the pact, ABC Studios International and Hoodlum will look to develop new content for the global international marketplace, including the U.S. Any programs that come out of the collaboration will be distributed internationally by Disney Media Distribution across all media.

The venture will be run by ABC Studios International Managing Director of International content and talent, Keli Lee, based in London and Tracey Robertson, Hoodlum CEO, based out of Disney Studios at Burbank in Los Angeles and Nathan Mayfield, Hoodlum CCO, based in Brisbane.

“This collaboration with Hoodlum … marries us to a highly-respected content company with a track record for producing quality programs for worldwide distribution,” Lee said.

The deal stems from ABC Studios International’s recent partnership with Hoodlum onr new drama series Harrow, which will be filmed in Australia this year to air on the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC). It is the story of brilliant forensic pathologist Dr. Daniel Harrow, who may also be a murderer.

Hoodlum previously collaborated with ABC’s U.S. operation on an American version of the Hoodlum-produced Australian drama series Secrets and Lies. Hoodlum also served as a producer on the U.S. version for ABC from ABC TV Studios, which ran for two seasons.