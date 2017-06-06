President Donald Trump’s tweets “are considered official statements by the President of the United States,” because “the president is the President of the United States,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explained patiently at Tuesday’s briefing. This after reporters asked him straight up if Trump’s tweets should be regarded as official White House statements.

Your move, Kellyanne Conway.

Conway, about 24 hours earlier, had mocked reporters for paying so much to what Trump says on Twitter while paying much less attention to what he does as president.

NBC late-night host Seth Meyers noted that night that maybe it’s because Trump has accomplished so little as president to date. But MSNBC’s Craig Melvin, who was on NBC”s air when Trump’s adviser Conway made her crack, did not have hours to craft the perfect cutting remark, so he went with reminding Conway that Twitter is Trump’s preferred method of communication with the American people.

“Not true,” Conway shot back.

One day later, Spicer boasted Trump’s commanding use of social media helped gain him the White House and that Trump now claims a collective total of close to 100M people across different social platforms.

While they recovered from that case of whiplash, reporters asked Spicer how Trump will wile away the hours on Thursday, when the FBI director he sacked James Comey testifies before the House Intel Committee. Spicer assured reporters Trump “has a full day Thursday.”

That won’t be enough to dash their hopes of more Trump live-tweeting as Comey answers questions in re whether he really did, as Trump has claimed to NBC News’ Lester Holt, assure Trump he was not under investigation, ask to have dinner with Trump because he wanted to hang on to his job, etc.

White House correspondents have cause to be optimistic: The last time they enjoyed one of Comey’s scorched-earth testimonials, before a congressional committee back in March, they were rewarded with near simultaneous Trump tweeting.