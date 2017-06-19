Sean Bean is set to star in Crackle’s upcoming drama series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) and his G-Unit Film & Television. Production begins in Puerto Rico Next month‎ with premiere slated for 2018.

Written and created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-0), the 10-episode original series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend. The Oath sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join, but once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

Bean will play Tom Hammond,a hard-charging cop and ruthless leader of the prominent gang made up of those who are meant to enforce the law. After doing a deal with an undercover FBI agent, Hammond finds himself behind bars but after he’s released, his desire to make his way back to the top of the food chain and back in control of the gang he once led puts him head to head with those who used to have his back.

The premiere episode will be directed by Jeff T. Thomas (Blindspot, Wayward Pines).

Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group executive produce with Halpin, who also is showrunner.

Known for his role of Ned Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Bean can be seen alongside Anna Friel in BBC’s drama series Broken and as Police Inspector John Marlott in A&E’s The Frankenstein Chronicles. He’s repped by CAA and Jane Epstein at Independent Talent in the UK.

“Sean Bean is the perfect choice for the role of Tom Hammond,” said Eric Berger, Crackle GM and EVP, Digital, Sony Pictures Television Networks. “He embodies the grit and intensity that drives this character throughout the series’ uncompromising and fast paced narrative. We are excited to have him anchor this incredible production from Joe Halpin and 50 Cent’s G-Unit division.”